Mounds View holds a 3-3 record after losing twice in overtime last week. Holy Angels (4-0) edged the Mustangs 4-3 Wednesday on Jack Bartfield’s second goal of the game. MVI was 3-for-4 on power plays with Jack Loucks, Sam Schulte and Jonny Conlin scoring. Aidan Petrich stopped 42 of 44 shots. Bemidj nipped the Mustangs 3-2 on Benjamin O’Leary’s goal 19 seconds into overtime Saturday at TCF Sports Garden. Schulte and Conlin scored for the Mustangs. 

