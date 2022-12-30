White Bear Lake scored the last two goals of the game to beat Mounds View 5-3 on Thursday evening at TCO Sports Garden, home rink for each team. The Bears (7-2) had a 40-18 advantage in shots on goal, with Mustang goalie Aidan Petrich stopping 35 off 39 to keep it close. Nolan Roed and Aiden Welch scored for the Bears in the first period while Grant Dean (power play) and Jack Loucks found the net for the Mustangs (3-5). Brady Borgestad gave White Bear a 3-2 lead in the second period. Loucks struck again at 2:02 of the third to tie the score again. Will Distad got the Bears’ go-ahead goal at 10:22 and Borgestad added an empty-netter at 16:17. Welch and Joe Belisle made two assist each for the Bears, as did Johnny Conlin for the Mustangs.
