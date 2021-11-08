The Mounds View Mustangs placed third in the state Class 3A cross county meet and had two of the top 15 individuals on Saturday morning.
Mustang junior Elliott McArthur churned to eighth place in 15:42.37 while senior Will Skelly hit the finish line 15th in 16:04.84. Both made all-state.
Top five teams in Class 3A were Wayzata with 96, Minneapolis Southwest 118, Mounds View 125, Minnetonka 135, and Rosemount 170. This was the first year of a three-class system.
The champion was Nick Gilles, Minnetonka junior, in 15:22.81.
Mounds View, which qualified for state by winning Section 5AAA, also had freshman Owen Kalmes, 56th in 16:43; sophomore Cayden Stoner, 62nd in 16:47; and junior J.C. Otto, 69th in 16:51, for its five counting scores. Kalmes was third among freshmen.
