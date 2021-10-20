The Mounds View Mustangs cruised to the Suburban East Conference championship Tuesday by a 52-point margin over the runner-up, led by Will Skelly in second place and Elliott McArthur in third, at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake.
Mounds View had 47 points, followed by Roseville Area 99, Stillwater 103, White Bear Lake 112, East Ridge 118, Forest Lake 145, Woodbury 148, Park 189, Irondale 252, and Cretin-Derham Hall 274.
Forest Lake’s Daniel Vanacker was individual champion in 15:26.39, followed by Skelly (15:32.04) and McArthur (15:49.02).
The Mustangs also had junior JC Otto in 13th place (16:32.83), sophomore Cayden Stoner in 18th (16:45.22) and senior Max Gregory in 22nd (16:52.25).
