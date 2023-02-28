East Ridge, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, tripped Mounds View 79-65 on Monday evening. Parker Wellman sank 20 points, Alex Mattes 16, Cedric Tomes 14 and Charlie Theis 13 for the Raptors (18-6). Jacob Becher netted 22 points and Colby Deluce 13 for the Mustangs (15-9).

