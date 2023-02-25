Mounds View picked up its second win of the week 48-38 over Cretin-Derham Hall at home Friday evening, earning a season split with the Raiders. Jacob Becher netted 15 points and Colby Deluce 13 for the Mustangs (15-8). They held CDH (12-11) to under 40 points for only the second time all season. On Monday, the Mustangs beat Fridley 75-47 with 13 players scoring, led by Deluce with 16 points, Tyler Kahn 14 and Becher 11.

