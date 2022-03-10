Mounds View opened Section 5AAAA play with a 62-47 win over Irondale on Wednesday evening, led by Kobe Kirk with 20 points. Ben Erickson added 14 points and Dylan Wheeler eight for the Mustangs (16-11). Obinna Izuora scored 15 for Irondale (15-12). The Mustangs and Knights had split in conference play. Mounds View now faces No. 1 ranked Park Center (26-1) there Tuesday, 7 p.m., in the semifinals.
Boys basketball: Mustangs top Irondale, face No. 1 Park Center
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Mustangs top Irondale, face No. 1 Park Center
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi clips Mankato 4-1 in state opener
- Girls basketball: Cougars repel Chicago Lakes, advance to finals
- Boys basketball: Bears trip Woodbury 54-51, end long playoff drought
- Boys basketball: Mahtomedi clips Fridley; Totino-Grace next
- White Bear Police Reports
- 4 Seasons owners make tough decision to close doors
- Letters to the Editor
Most Popular
Articles
- 4 Seasons owners make tough decision to close doors
- Hugo seeks ‘champion’ for Hopkins Schoolhouse’s future
- Luxury Bald Eagle Lake island home hits market, again
- Boys hockey: Bears clip Ponies 2-1, reach finals vs. Hill-Murray
- Get a sneak peek at Masquers Theatre’s production of ‘Steel Magnolias’
- Familiar voice welcomes McDonald’s patrons
- Girls basketball: Eckerle scores 1,000th as Bears repel SP Central 61-24 in playoff opener
- Satellite production company’s roots in White Bear Lake
- Mahtomedi students share passion for biology with community
- City of Lino Lakes named Tree City USA, again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sign stirs controversy in ‘scenic, tranquil & a little quirky’ village (23)
- Purple Line is vital to East Metro and White Bear Lake (1)
- The King of Cakes: A history of Mardi Gras’ signature pastry (1)
- Letter to the editor (1)
- DNR tells municipalities water could be scarce (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- Responding to your feedback (1)
- Centennial High School – Sports Briefs (1)
- Letters to the editor (1)
- Letters to the Editor (1)
- 916 EMT class uses real medical equipment in everyday learning (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 16
Online Poll
How would you rank this Minnesota winter?
It's been a weather rollercoaster so far this winter, with strings of days with well below average temperatures followed by a day or two of relative warming, piles of snow and record high winds. Minnesota is known for having harsh winters. How would you compare this winter to years past?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.