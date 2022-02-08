The Mounds View Mustangs picked up two victories, over Forest Lake 65-43 there Thursday and New Prague 64-43 at home Saturday, improving their record to 12-7. Kobe Kirk tallied 20 points and Ryan Edelman 17 against Forest Lake (3-15). Jacob Becher added nine and Colby Deluce eight. Kirk sank 22 and Deluce 18 against New Prague (3-13). Edelman and Becher chipped in nine each.
