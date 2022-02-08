The Mounds View Mustangs picked up two victories, over Forest Lake 65-43 there Thursday and New Prague 64-43 at home Saturday, improving their record to 12-7. Kobe Kirk tallied 20 points and Ryan Edelman 17 against Forest Lake (3-15). Jacob Becher added nine and Colby Deluce eight. Kirk sank 22 and Deluce 18 against New Prague (3-13). Edelman and Becher chipped in nine each.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.