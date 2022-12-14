The Mounds View Mustangs are 4-0 after defeating Irondale 53-44 at home on Tuesday evening. Jacob Becher and Eli Roe netted nine points each, and Colby Deluce, Joey Fretheim, and Hunter Ebben eight each. Mehki Edward sank 13 points and Cooper O’Brien 12 for Irondale (1-2).

