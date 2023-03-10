The Mounds View Mustangs won their Section 4AAAA opener over Roseville Area 62-57 on Thursday evening at home. Joey Fretheim, junior guard, led the Mustangs (17-10) with 22 points. Jacob Becher netted 14 points and Colby Deluce 11. Ataa-Adjetey Mensah sank 16 points and Evan Fischer 14 for the Raiders (14-13). The conference rivals split two close games in the regular season, Mounds View winning 68-66 and Roseville winning 52-51. Mounds View now faces top-ranked, defending state champion Park Center (24-2) on Tuesday at Park Center.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Mustangs nip Roseville 62-57 in sectional
- Girls basketball: Cougars top Blaine 44-29, head back to state tourney
- The sweetest season
- Pastor Seth Perry launches Lenten mental health campaign
- Police Reports
- The Citizen: E-edition, March 9, 2023
- Boys hockey: Bohmert sparks Zephyrs past Alexandria 6-3 at state; Hermantown next
- Boys basketball: Mahtomedi tops Fridley 75-59 in section opener
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Survivor’ contestant brings addiction recovery into spotlight
- Blaine explosion
- Local restauranteur among victims in fatal St. Paul shooting
- A view from above
- Dog beach stays put after fumbled effort to close it
- Shoreview native opens Detroit-style pizzeria with a taste of Filipino flair
- ‘Blighted’ intersection gets renewed interest
- Girls basketball: Bears done; fall to Stillwater 51-47
- Wrestling: Five Zephyrs compete at state; McGuire places 4th
- Boys hockey: Mahtomedi faces Alexandria in state first round
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 15
Online Poll
Winter: Love it or hate it?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.