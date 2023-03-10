The Mounds View Mustangs won their Section 4AAAA opener over Roseville Area 62-57 on Thursday evening at home. Joey Fretheim, junior guard, led the Mustangs (17-10) with 22 points. Jacob Becher netted 14 points and Colby Deluce 11. Ataa-Adjetey Mensah sank 16 points and Evan Fischer 14 for the Raiders (14-13). The conference rivals split two close games in the regular season, Mounds View winning 68-66 and Roseville winning 52-51. Mounds View now faces top-ranked, defending state champion Park Center (24-2) on Tuesday at Park Center.

