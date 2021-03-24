An excellent season by Mounds View ended with a Section 5AAAA semifinal loss to Park Center 66-57 at home Thursday evening. The No. 2 Mustangs were Suburban East Conference co-champions and finished 16-4. Park Center (15-5) advanced to the section finals against unbeaten, No. 1 ranked Champlin Park (20-0) on Thursday. Evan Kim pumped in 28 points for the Mustangs. Cole Sorenson was next with 10 and Dylan Wheeler added eight. Braeden Carrington led the Pirates with 26 points. Jalen Cook added 17 and James Parker 11.

