An excellent season by Mounds View ended with a Section 5AAAA semifinal loss to Park Center 66-57 at home Thursday evening. The No. 2 Mustangs were Suburban East Conference co-champions and finished 16-4. Park Center (15-5) advanced to the section finals against unbeaten, No. 1 ranked Champlin Park (20-0) on Thursday. Evan Kim pumped in 28 points for the Mustangs. Cole Sorenson was next with 10 and Dylan Wheeler added eight. Braeden Carrington led the Pirates with 26 points. Jalen Cook added 17 and James Parker 11.
Boys basketball: Mustangs halted by Park Center in section semi's
Latest News
- Vaccine crusader hails from White Bear Lake
- Housing initiative brings question: How to engage public
- Buckthorn busters keep busy in Vadnais Heights
- Advocacy group prefers science before regulation when it comes to wake boats
- Mahtomedi students establish equity advocacy group
- Locals delight in Minnesota’s sweetest natural resource
- White Bear Lake Commercial Bay permits remain unresolved
- White Bear Press: E-Edition, March 24, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant opening this summer promises 'really good food'
- Lino Lakes Council takes action against Ware Road property owner
- Baby Miss Lino Lakes is headed to national pageant
- Next stop along lake trail, Saputo Station
- Ramsey County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash when struck by wanted felon in stolen vehicle
- Trollhaugen announces expansion amidst busiest year ever
- Circle Pines developing offer for Down Under property
- White Bear Lake Police Chief shares stats
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Indoor gun range planned on Centerville Road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.