Mounds View picked up two wins in three days, over Chisago Lakes 98-62 on Monday evening and Woodbury 47-44 on Wednesday evening,  both at home, improving to 10-4. Against Chisago Lakes, Colby Deluce sank 22 points, Jacob Becher 19, Eli Roe 11 and Tyler Kahn 10. Patrick Rowe hit 22 points for the Wildcats (6-10). Against Woodbury (3-12), Deluce sank 18 points. Hunter Ebben added eight points and Becher seven. Marquivion Beasley netted 18 points for Woodbury.

