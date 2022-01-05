Dylan Wheeler and Kobe Kirk each pumped in 27 points, leading No. 18 ranked Mounds View (8-2) past No. 10 Park of Cottage Grove 67-57 on Tuesday evening. Jamari Walker sank 21 for the Wolfpack (5-3) and Evan Bearth was next with 13.

