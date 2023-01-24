Mounds View cruised to a 98-62 win over Chisago Lakes at home Monday evening. The Mustangs (9-4) led by just 45-39 at halftime, then pulled away with a 53-23 second half. Colby Deluce tallied 22 points, Jacob Becher 19, Eli Roe 11, Jacob Sampson 10, and Tyler Kahl 10 for the Mustangs. Leading Chisago Lakes (5-10) was Patrick Rowe with 23 points.
