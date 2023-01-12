Joey Fretheim scored the last four points for Mounds View as the Mustangs pulled out a 68-66 with at Roseville on Wednesday evening, improving to 8-1. Freitheim gave the Mustangs a 66-65 lead by soaring for an inbounds pass from Jacob Becher in the lane and dropping the ball into the net. Roseville tied the score with a free throw and grabbed the rebound with 1:20 left. The Raiders wound the clock down to 24 seconds when the Mustangs forced a turnovers. Fretheim was fouled shooting with six seconds left and made both free shots for the winning margin. Frethein totaled 23 points and Becher 21 as Mounds View improved to xxxx. Evan Fischer sank 19 points and Ataa-Adjetey Mensah had 16 points and five steals for Roseville (7-4).

