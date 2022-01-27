Kobe Kirk dominated with 32 points as Mounds View defeated Woodbury 69-62 in overtime on Wednesday evening in Woodbury. Jacob Becher added 10 points for the Mustangs (10-6). The score was 59-59 after regulation time. For Woodbury (7-7), Blake Rohrer sank 20 points and Quinten Cobb Butler 13.
Latest News
- Boys basketball: Kirk, Mustangs top Woodbury in OT
- Boys hockey: Bears start slow but rout Irondale 9-3
- Girls basketball: Mustangs down Woodbury 59-39
- Boys basketball: Payne leads Park over Bears 56-49
- Girls basketball: Bears stymie Park 44-35
- The Citizen: E-edition, January 27, 2022
- Girls basketball: Mahtomedi thumps Simley for 7th straight
- Birchwood couple back in beloved Kenya
Most Popular
Articles
- A perfect storm of construction heads to south Mahtomedi
- Roadmap points all directions for soon-to-be ex-White Bear Lake city planner
- Rooney farm: from green plants to green homes
- Landings of Lexington residents want their voices heard
- Change in leadership on the horizon at Northeast Youth and Family Services
- Mahtomedi School Board implements open forum
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Legislators tell district to ‘be patient,’ ‘maybe next year’
- White Bear Township unveiled as Hockey Day 2023 host
- Birkeland set for Olympic Games
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 30
Online Poll
What New Year's resolutions are you making for 2022?
Approximately 80 percent of people fail to stick to their New Year's resolutions. Instead of grand over-reaching goals, sometimes smaller more manageable resolutions can help make you feel better and build confidence to make real life changes over time.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.