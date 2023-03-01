White Bear Lake pulled out its third consecutive one-basket win, over Mounds View 75-73, at home Tuesday evening. Jack Janicki sank 26 points, Wyatt Hawks 18, Jeremy Kolb 12 and Jack Misgen 10 for the Bears (17-7), who had a double-digit lead before the Mustangs closed the gap at the end. Mounds View (15-10) had Jacob Becher with 22 points, Colby Deluce 21 and Joey Fretheim 18. The Bears, who are 16-3 in the Suburban East, and have wrapped second place behind East Ridge, will close conference play Friday at Park. The Bears have six straight wins, and the two previous were 57-55 over Irondale on Friday and 58-55 over Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday when they rallied from 14 behind. Mounds View (8-9 in conference) will close SEC play at Woodbury.
