A late winter has put spring sports on hold for the foreseeable future, but White Bear Lake was able to host two memorable track meets this past week in a new facility that is, in a word, fabulous.

The Bear boys on Tuesday and the girls on Thursday had small meets in the cavernous indoor complex on the North Campus featuring an oval track surrounding three basketball courts, with pole vault and high jump setups at opposite ends inside the track and a long jump pit in the corner.

