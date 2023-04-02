A late winter has put spring sports on hold for the foreseeable future, but White Bear Lake was able to host two memorable track meets this past week in a new facility that is, in a word, fabulous.
The Bear boys on Tuesday and the girls on Thursday had small meets in the cavernous indoor complex on the North Campus featuring an oval track surrounding three basketball courts, with pole vault and high jump setups at opposite ends inside the track and a long jump pit in the corner.
“We are so grateful and lucky to have an indoor track facility like this one,” said Brianna Seibel, co-head coach of the girls team with Hannah Hensley. “We've had the ability to practice and train indoors since the first day of the season, and I think that's already made a huge difference in our preparedness for competition.”
There’s also a new outdoor stadium with a 10-lane track with same surface as is used at the Olympics. The first scheduled event there is April 13, a relay meet with all 10 Suburban East Conference teams.
“It is the most state-of-the-art track facility in the state,” said Brian Peloquin, activities director. “Once it is all said and done, we will also have a secondary stadium where Price Field used to be that will also have a state of the art eight-lane track.“
The new facility comes from a $326 million building bond request that passed 57.4 percent to 42.6 percent on Nov. 5, 2019. “At the time (and perhaps still) it was the largest bond referendum in the history of the state,” Peloquin said.
Tom Paulson, long-time Bear boys coach, commented: “The indoor track, field house, weight room, and auxiliary gym is an incredible facility for the WBL athletes. Especially this year with the bad weather and snow. The athletes and coaches are able to experience a great teaching environment. Thanks to the community!”
The facility has already been used for track, baseball, softball, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, golf, archery, pickleball, and floor hockey, said Peloquin.
In the two inaugural events last week, Mounds View, Mahtomedi, Hudson, and Roseville were the guests at the girls meet, while the boys hosted Forest Lake and Roseville. They were unscored meets, just an opportunity to suit up and run against other teams.
“The new facility at WBL was amazing,” said Aaron Rodman, Mounds View girls coach. “It was an awesome opportunity to compete there. Jealous that they have the facility and we do not.”
The new facility opens up great opportunities.
“It’s very exciting,” Paulson said. “White Bear Lake will now be able to host large track meets for both girls and boys.”
“It's setting us up with some amazing building blocks,” said Seibel, “that we will continue to work off of when we get outdoors.”
The Bears have multiple large invitationals on the schedule this season. In 2024, the Bears will host the Suburban East Conference meet.
“Moving forward,” Peloquin said, “we have a goal of being the host site for the MSHSL state track meet.”
