Brett Bateman of Mounds View was the Minnesota Gopher baseball team’s Most Valuable Player and was named to the all-Big Ten second team for the 2023 season.
The junior center fielder and leadoff hitter led the Gophers in batting average with .354 (67-for-189), on-base-percentage with .450, and OPS (on-base and slugging averages combined) with .857. He tallied 29 runs (one behind the team leader), 31 walks (two behind the leader), 12 RBI’s and 10 doubles.
