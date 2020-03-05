Mounds View extended its season with a 65-56, overtime win over Irondale at home Wednesday evening in the first round of Section 5AAAA. Evan Kim led the Mustangs (20-7) with 26 points. John Montgomery added 12 points and Drew DeBacker 10. Ahmad Berry netted 18 points and Kwame Herzog 17 for Irondale (17-10). The Mustangs had split with Irondale in conference play. Mounds View now faces top-seeded Park Center (22-5) in the semifinals on Tuesday, 5 p.m., in Coon Rapids.

