The Mounds View Mustangs opened their season with a 60-32 win over Chisago Lakes on Tuesday evening on the road. Lindsey Becker, senior forward who started the season with 1,305 points, notched 24 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, while blocking nine shots. Rachel Kluz, sophomore guard, added 16 points.

