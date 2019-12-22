Mounds View boys basketball, coming off three seasons with a combined record of 25-57, heads into the Christmas break unbeaten.
The Mustangs improved to 7-0 with an 85-64 win at Duluth Delfeld on Saturday. Evan Kim led with 23 points. Dylan Wheeler chipped in 14, Cole Sorenson 13, and Thomas Gebhardt nine. For Denfeld (0-6), Josh Reinerson hit 23 points and Armon Freeman 21.
The Mustangs have beaten Concordia Academy 70-59, Ellsworth (WI) 71-42, Chisago Lakes 80-47, Woodbury 83-58, Park of Cottage Grove 80-52, and Roseville Are 55-49. They are 3-0 in conference.
The Mustangs are getting points from all around the dial with Wheeler averaging 12.7 points, Kim 12.5, Sorenson 11.8, John Montgomery 9.8, Thomas Gebhardt 9.0, Drew DeBacker 6.0 and Jack Hentges 5.0.
“We have had several players lead us in scoring. The team has played very well together,” coach David Lieser said. “We have been constantly stressing ‘the other 95 percent’ of the game; meaning everything other than scoring.
“We have played great team defense, finished defensive possessions by rebounding, battled to get offensive rebounds, and have been taking charges.”
So far they’ve faced just one team with a winning record, Concordia Academy (5-2).
“We have some very challenging games coming up and we are on the road most of January,” Lieser said. “However, we are very excited about our start and we are looking to improve on a daily basis.”
