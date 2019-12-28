Mounds View is 9-0 after defeating Rosemount 58-50 on Friday evening and Coon Rapids 70-52 on Saturday evening for the championship of the Coon Rapids holiday tournament. Against Rosemount, junior guard Evan Kim led with 22 points and senior center Thomas Gebhardt was next with 15. Noah Loehr sank 15 points and Sean Sullivan 12 for Rosemount (5-2), which has the best record of any team the Mustangs have faced this year. Against Coon Rapids, Kim tallied 20 points, Gebhardt 18 and sophomore guard Dylan Wheeler 13.
