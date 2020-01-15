Mounds View was jolted from the unbeaten ranks by No. 8 ranked East Ridge 78-41 on Tuesday evening at home. Evan Kim notched 14 points and Dylan Wheeler nine for the Mustangs (11-1). Ben Carlson, 6-8 forward signed by Wisconsin, led the Raptors (9-4) with 23 points. Brody Kriesel added 19.
