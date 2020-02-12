White Bear Lake pulled out a 64-63 overtime win over Mounds View on Tuesday evening on the Mustangs court. Brice Peters delivered 19 points, Kanye Raheem 12, and Jack Janicke 12 to lead the Bears (11-9). Evan Kim hit 22 points and Dylan Wheeler 20 for the Mustangs (16-4). Regulation time ended 56-56. The two teams split for the season as Mounds View won the first encounter 57-45.
