The Stillwater Ponies remained unbeaten with a 1-0 pitchers duel victory over Mounds View, on Wednesday.
Stillwater’s Gavin Zurn, signed by North Dakota State, limited the Mustangs to five hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch, striking out seven, for the shutout.
Mounds View’s Ben Rosin, signed by North Iowa Area Community College, gave up five hits and three walks, striking out seven.
Stillwater (8-0) scored in the last of the seventh on a single that drove home a runner from second base. That was the fourth time they had a runner on second.
Defensively, both teams made the plays, and committed zero errors.
The Mustangs’ five singles were hit by Mason Dean (also BB), Will Rogers (also HBP), Logan Grimm, Reid Thurston, and Cooper Kleppe.
The Mustangs (3-4) travel to Woodbury on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.