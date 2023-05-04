Woodbury outlasted Mounds View 11-8 on Wednesday. The Mustangs had eight hits, led by Ryan Counihan, 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Johnny Conlin was 2-for-3 with two runs. Tanner Hoeman had one hit and two RBI’s. Starter Aiden Bale took the loss, giving up six runs (two earned) in five innings. Joey Price and Bryce Rog finished. Woodbury stroked 11 hits, including three by A. Wall and two each by C. Klein, L. McNellis, G. Bells. Royal pitchers were E. Prokopec going five innings (six runs, five strikeouts) and J. Minor two innings (one run). In the congested Suburban East Conference race, Cretin-Derham Hall is 8-1, East Ridge 7-4, White Bear Lake and Woodbury each 6-3, and Mounds View 6-4.

