Woodbury handed Mounds View a 10-2 loss on Monday in a duel of Suburban East contenders. In the Suburban East, Stillwater is 8-2, Mounds View 62, Woodbury 7-3, Roseville 5-2 and Park 6-3. Mustang starter Cole Rogers took the loss allowing six runs in four innings. He fared better at the plate, going 4-for-4 with solo homer and double. Hayden Sperbeck was 2-for-2. Woodbury’s Pierce Gritzmaker threw six innings, striking out seven. George Bjellos and Joey Gerlach each knocked in two runs for the Royals.

