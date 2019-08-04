Tri-City Red’s bid for its a third consecutive state Legion baseball title was ended on Saturday with a 4-2 loss to Woodbury Blue in Cold Spring.
TCR won its first two state games but lost the next two and finished 24-5.
The Mounds View team scored led 1-0 after Brett Bateman doubled in the first inning, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch by Woodbury Blue’s Rodney Erickson, who had four in the game.
Woodbury Blue scored four runs in the top of the fifth which proved to be enough as Erickson and a reliever, Rinehart, held TCR to four hits.
Red got one back in the last of the fifth on an error. Jonah Sparks walked and Robert Hogan singled, and when Erickson tried to pick Hogan off first, he made a wild throw and Sparks scored.
Excelsior has reached the finals with four straight wins. Buffalo will face Woodbury Blue are dueling for the other spot in the finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.