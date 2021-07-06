Baseball: Season honors, leaders for Mounds View baseball listed

Mounds View catcher Will Rogers has collected several major honors after the 2021 season while six Mustangs were named to All-Section 5AAAA and three to All-Suburban East Conference.
Rogers, signed by Arizona State, was named Star-Tribune metro player of the year and Pioneer Press east metro player of the year, and was a finalist for Mr. Baseball and Gatorade player of the year.
The Mustangs finished 17-9, losing in the first round of the state tournament. They placed fifth of 14 teams in conference with an 11-7 mark, and went 4-0 in Section 5AAA.
Rogers hit .406 with seven homers, seven doubles and a triple, knocking in 22 runs and scoring 12. He had a .539 on-base-percentage, also drawing 13 walks and seven hit-by-pitches. On the mound, he logged a 5-1 record and 0.78 ERA with 69 strikeouts and just five walks in 45 innings.
Named to the all-section team were senior infielder Mason Dean (.288 average, 14 runs, eight RBI’s), junior outfielder Brendan Goldman (.373 average, 21 runs, eight RBI’s), junior infielder Blake Guerin (.222 average, eight RBI’s, nine runs), senior pitcher Ben Rosin (5-3 record, 0.52 ERA, 53.7 innings, 58 strikeouts), senior outfielder Reid Thurston (.309 average, two homers, three triples, three doubles, 12 runs) and Rogers.
All-conference picks were Rogers, Rosin and senior pitcher Andrew Boeser (6-1 record, 1.35 ERA, 36.3 innings, 50 strikeouts). Getting honorable mentions were Dean, Goldman, Thurston and senior infielder Logan Grimm (.286 average, one homer, 10 runs, nine RBI’s).
Rogers and Rosin were chosen for the state coaches all-star games played this past weekend in Chaska.
