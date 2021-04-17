Dominant hurling by Will Rogers helped Mounds View pick up its first win, over Irondale 2-1 on Friday.
The Mustangs (1-2) lost to Park 2-1 on Thursday.
Rogers gave up a run right away on a walk, single and squeeze bunt, then retired 15 straight batters, 13 by strikeouts, including 11 in a row, in a five-inning stint, getting the win.
Paul Diekoff and Reid Thurston each pitched a 1-2-3 inning, with one and two strikeouts, respectively.
The Mustangs tied the game in the second. Brendan Goldman singled, stole second, and eventually scored when Ryan Seim’s pop-up was dropped for an error.
Rogers knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth with a single, driving home Mason Dean, who walks and stole second. The Mustangs left the bases loaded but head the lead.
Rogers also made a key defensive play in the sixth while catching, throwing out a batter who had bunted.
The Mustangs had just four hits, by Dean (who also walked twice), Rogers, Logan Grimm and Goldman.
On Thursday, the Mustangs lost to Park 2-1 in Cottage Grove. Andrew Boeser threw five solid innings, giving up two runs in the third on two singles and an error, striking out five. Grimm finished with two 1-2-3 innings.
Mounds View scored in the fifth as Goldman walked, took third on Thurston’s single and scored on Connor Chervany’s sacrifice fly. The Mustangs were limited to five singles, with Kleppe and Grimm punching two each.
Defensively, Cooper Kleppe made five putouts including an outstanding over-the-shoulder catch of a pop-up in shallow right field.
The Mustangs travel to Cretin-Derham Hall on Monday for the first road game of the season.
