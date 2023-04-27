Mounds View has a 5-2 record after ten-running two straight opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Mustangs are ranked No. 3 in Class 4A but play in a conference (Suburban East) with four of the top five teams in the coaches’ rankings. Cretin-Derham Hall is first, East Ridge second, and Stillwater fifth.
The Mustangs beat Forest Lake 16-3 in five innings there Tuesday, led by Drew Rogers, who drove home six runs, going 3-for-4 with a double. Parker Holmboe got on base four times, with a double, two walks and hit-by-pitch, scored three runs and drove home three. Ryan Counihan was 2-for-3 (double, two runs, two RBI’s) and Tanner Hoeman 2-for-4 (RBI, run). Andrew Simon pitched three innings (two hits, three unearned runs, seven strikeouts) for the win. Aiden Bale and Joey Price each threw a scoreless inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.