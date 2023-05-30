Mounds View won its Section 5AAAA opener against Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha Christian 11-1 at home Monday, ripping 13 hits in five innings.
Drew Rogers went 3-for-4 with a double and knocked in four runs. Tanner Hoeman was 2-for-3 (two doubles, three RBI’s), Tyler Guerin 2-for-3 (triple, two runs, two RBI’s), Hayden Sperbeck 2-for-2 (two runs, RBI), Jonny Conlin 2-for-3 (two runs) and Ryan Counihan 2-for-3 (two runs).
