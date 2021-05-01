In a duel showcasing two future Division I players, Mounds View and Will Rogers earned a 4-2 win in eight innings over Woodbury and Sam Malec on Friday in Woodbury.
“Both were outstanding and efficient enough to pitch all eight innings for their teams,” Mustang coach Mark Downey said.
Mason Dean delivered the key hit of the game, a line-drive double that knocked in two runs with two outs in the eighth. Scoring were Luke Morrisette, who had singled, and Cooper Kleppe, who bunted and reached second on an error.
The Mustangs’ first two runs were solo home runs by Reid Thurston in the second inning and Rogers in the fourth. Rogers and Dean each had two hits.
Rogers, signed by Arizona State as a catcher, limited Woodbury to three hits and a walk, striking out eight. Both runs were unearned. Catching him was his freshman brother, Drew.
Malec, signed by the Minnesota Gophers as a pitcher, fanned 10 battrs, walked two, and gave up seven hits.
While Mustang errors helped Woodbury score both run, they were solid defensively otherwise. Drew Rogers, in his varsity catching debut, made a nice play on a bunt to throw out a runner, and twice blocked a strike three in the dirt and threw the runners out. Thurston was busy in center field, catching five fly balls.
The Mustangs (4-4) will host Blaine on Saturday, 1 p.m., their fourth game in six days.
