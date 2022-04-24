Mounds View picked up two victories this week, rallying past Cretin-Derham Hall 5-4 in eight innings at home Wednesday and cruising 7-0 at Forest Lake on Thursday.
Against CDH, Mustangs (2-1) tied the score 4-4 in the seventh on a solo home run boy Drew Rogers, and won it in the eighth when Connor Chervany’s hit down the left-field line drove home Leo Fleischaker, who had singled. Fleischaker was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Blake Guerin pitched six innings, allowing two runs, striking out 11, and had an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Brandon Cook gave up two unearned runs in the seventh. Rogers pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and got the win. CDH’s Jack Taxdahl ripped a homer, triple and double, knocking in three runs.
Against Forest Lake, the Mustangs had combined five-hit shutout by Fleischaker (four innings, five strikeouts) and Tyler Guerin (three innings, three strikeouts). The Mustangs first four hitters combined for seven hits and five RBI’s. Brendan Goldman was 2-for-4 (triple, two runs, two RBI’s), Rogers 2-for-3 (two runs), Blake Guerin 1-for-3 (RBI) and Hayden Sperbeck 2-for-4.
