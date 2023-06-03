Drew Rogers and the Mounds View Mustangs upset top-seeded Champlin Park 2-1 on Friday and emerged as the lone unbeaten in the Section 5AAAA tournament. All three runs scored on solo homers.

That was the Mustangs third pitching gem of the week. Andrew Simon blanked Maple Grove 3-0 on Wednesday, after the Mustangs routed Irondale 11-0 in five innings Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.