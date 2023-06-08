Mounds View, coming of a spotty regular season, capped an unbeaten run through Section 5AAAA tournament with a 9-3 conquest of top-seeded Champlin Park on Wednesday evening in Osseo.
With two chances to win once, having beaten the Rebels 2-1 earlier, the Mustangs removed all suspense early, taking a 7-1 lead in four innings.
Tanner Hoeman sparked the Mustangs as he knocked in three runs and, at second base, made the pivot on three double plays. Hoeman doubled home a run in the first inning and singled home two more in the third.
Andrew Simon threw five strong innings, allowing one unearned run, for the win.
Tyler Guerin got on base four times, with a double, hit-by-pitch, fielder’s choice, and a single. He scored three runs and knocked in two with the single.
The Mustangs entered the Section 5AAAA tournament with a modest 11-9 record but got the No. 2 seed with all the teams under .500 except them and Champlin Park. They went 4-0 in the section and will take a 15-11 record into the state Class 4A tournament starting June 13.
“Our team had great energy throughout the tournament. That was my favorite thing,” coach Nik Anderson said.
“We had an up and down regular season, losing five or six one-run games, in a tough (Suburban East) conference. When you’re just a little over .500, it takes a real team effort to dial it up for the section and leave it out the field — which we did.”
Champlin Park finished 18-6 with two losses to the Mustangs.
About Hoeman, Anderson said, “Tanner has green awesome. Last game against he hit a home run in our 2-1 win. He’s a senior captain.”
The coach praised Andrew Simon for keeping everything under control. “Simon is our ace. he keeps the ball low and give the defense something to work with.”
Simon threw five innings, allowing one run (unearned) five singles, no walks and one hit batter. He struck out just one, but, keeping it low, got nine outs on ground balls, including two double plays. The Rebels’ lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in an inning kept alive by an infield error.
The Mustangs took a quick 2-0 lead after two were out in the first. Tyler Guerin clubbed a double to deep center field and scored on a throwing error when Heyden Sperbeck hit a bouncer to third base. Sperbeck went all the way third on the error and scored when Hoeman laced a double.
Hoeman drilled a two-run single with two outs in the third, opening a 4-1 lead. He knocked in Guerin, who was hit by pitch, and Sperbeck, who walked.
Hoeman, who pasted fast-balls for both of his RBI hits, was asked about being at the plate in those situations. “Love it. Love the section tournament,” he said. “I’m always ready to go. I got my plan going in.”
The Mustangs got three more in the fourth on three singles, a walk, two errors and a balk.
In the fifth, Guerin ripped a two-run single with two outs. He knocked in J. Glancey, who beat out an infield hit, and Sperbeck, who walked, and both moved up when Drew Rogers hit a long fly that was caught at the center field fence.
The Mustangs executed three double plays, two of them from shortstop Jonny Conlin to second baseman Hoeman to first baseman Tyler Guerin. Simon started the other DP on a comeback to the pitcher, with Hoeman making the pivot on that one too.
About the three DP’s, Hoeman said, “Felt great. That fires the boys up, and gets the bats going, too.”
Guerin pitched the seventh and struggled as the Rebels, down 9-1, mustered two runs on four hits and a walk. Geurin got the final out with his second strikeout of the inning, leaving bases loaded.
Rebel starter Andrew Rakow gave up four runs (two unearned) in three innings, taking the loss. Carter Steffen and Drew Kaluza finished.
Mounds View will make its 10th appearance in the state tournament, mostly recently 2019.
