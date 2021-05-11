Baseball: Mustangs reel off 5 straight wins

Mounds View baseball has won five straight games with their hitting coming around after a poor start. The Mustangs are 8-4 and hold third place in the Suburban East.
The last loss was against first-place Stillwater 1-0 on April 28 when Ben Rosin lost a pitchers’ duel to the Ponies’ Gavin Zurn.
The Mustangs started the streak beating Woodbury 4-2 in eight innings April 30 as Mason Dean delivered two-run double in the eighth, Will Rogers and Reid Thurston homered, and Rogers pitched the distance. They edged Blaine 7-6 on May 1 with Rogers knocking in two runs with a double and homer.
The Mustangs beat second-place Park 8-4 in Cottage Grove on May 3, scoring five runs in the first inning off Gophers’ recruit Tucker Novotny, including a two-run single by Logan Grimm. Andrew Boeser and Blake Guerin (2 2/3 shutout innings) pitched, and freshman Drew Rogers hit a solo homer. Several major league scouts were watching, coach Mark Downey said.
In a 3-1 win at Roseville on May 5, Rosin pitched six strong innings, allowing one run and striking out eight, while Will Rogers hit a two-run homer and a double. Rogers hurled a 3-0 win over Irondale on May 3 on a four-hitter with nine strikeouts, beating Jack Zupfer, a D-I recruit (St. Thomas). Brendan Goldman scored on a double steal, and Guerin and Ryan Seim had RBI singles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.