Two hard-hit balls that were turned into double plays helped Farmington win a pitchers duel over Mounds View 1-0 in the state tournament opening round Tuesday.
Farmington’s Korey Dahlberg (5-1, 1.58 ERA) limited the Mustangs to three hits and three walks, and struck out eight batters.
Ben Rosin of the Mustangs allowed just four hits and no walks, also striking out eight. The senior right-hander had a 5-3 record and 0.52 ERA in 53.7 innings this season.
The Section 5AAAA champion Mustangs finished 17-8 as there is no consolation round this year.
“It’s hard when the season ends abruptly and unexpectedly,” Mustang coach Mark Downey said. “The players worked hard to earn the opportunity to play in the state tournament; we are extremely proud of them and all they accomplished together this season.”
Farmington (19-6) scored in the second inning when Ethan Coyer led off with a triple to right field, stayed there when Rosin struck out the next two hitters but scored when Connor Weed singled to right field.
The Mustangs had two runners aboard in the third when Will Rogers hit a line drive up the middle that was snagged by the pitcher, who then doubled the runner off second base.
The Mustangs loaded the bases in the six on walks to Mason Dean and Rogers, and a single by Blake Guerin, but Logan Grim’s sharply-hit grounder was turned into a 4-6-3 double play.
Dean, Rogers and Guerin had the Mustangs hits.
“When the sting wears off,” Downey said, “we believe they will have some great memories of a high school baseball season with their lifelong friends and teammates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.