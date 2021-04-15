Mounds View lost its baseball opener to Roseville 6-4 on Wednesday. The Mustangs got two runs in the second when Cooper Kleppe tripled home a run and scored on Logan Grimm’s single. Down 6-2 in the last of the seventh, the Mustangs loaded the bases on an error, hit-by-pitch and Brendan Goldman’s single. One run scored on a fielder’s choice and another on Kleppe’s second RBI single of the game, but the rally ended there. Pitching were Ben Rosin, Cole Hinkel and Blake Guerin. The Mustangs made no errors and had one double play, Mason Dean to Kleppe to Logan Grimm. The Mustangs will host Park on Thursday and Irondale on Friday.

