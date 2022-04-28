Mounds View fended off White Bear Lake 7-4 at home Saturday, improving to 5-1. The Bears are 3-4.
Mounds View's Blake Guerin opened the scoring with a solo home run, Cole Rogers was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and two RBI’s. Andrew Simon delivered a two-run single that broke a 4-4 tie.
Andrew Simon got the win in relief of Maddox Folska. Simon inherited three baserunners and gave up single to Kyle Gibson that knocked in two runs to give the Bears a 4-3 lead, but held them in check after that, charged with no runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out four.
For the Bears, leadoff man Jack Setterlund was 3-for-3 (double, two runs), Gibson 2-for-4 (two RBIs, two runs), and Kaden Johnson and Adam Beloyed each had an RBI hit.
Noah Jacka, Bear starter, took the loss, going 3 2/3 innings (six runs, eight hits) and Isaiah Weber threw the last 2 1/3 innings (one run).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.