Mounds View, seeded No. 2 in Section 5AAAA, has rolled through the first two rounds with shutout wins over Park Center/Columbia Heights 15-0 and Osseo 4-0, both at home.
The Mustangs (15-7) now face top-seeded Maple Grove on Friday, 7 p.m., at Osseo. They’re the two 2-0 teams in the double elimination tournament.
The Mustangs had a five-inning no-hitter in a 15-0 win over PC/CH (3-15) on Monday, Leo Fleischhacker struck out nine in four innings and Andrew Simon fanned three in one inning, neither giving up a walk.
Blake Guerin blasted two home runs that drove home five runs and finished 3-for-4. Connor Chervaney was 2-for-3 with two doubles that knocked in four runs.
Guerin then shut out Osseo 4-0 on Wednesday, allowing just four hits and two walks, striking out eight.
The Mustangs got all four runs in the first as Osseo’s starter, Matthew Kitzman, struggled with control, giving up two runs on wild pitches and another on a bases-loaded walk to Tanner Hoemann. Hayden Sperbeck singled home the other run. Cooper Skov then relieved for Osseo (13-8) and blanked the Mustangs over the last 5 1/3 innings.
Jack Henrich had two of Mounds View’s five hits. Spencer Pederson was 3-for-3 for Osseo.
