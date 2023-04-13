Mounds View won its opener over White Bear Lake 4-1 there Monday as Andrew Simon pitched five strong innings, allowing one run, and freshman Andrew Gette closed with two shutout frames, striking out the side in the seventh. Tanner Hoeman delivered a two-run double and Chris Then squeeze-bunted a run home.
