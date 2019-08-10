The Mounds View VFW team lost its state tournament opener but stayed alive with three wins on Thursday and Friday in Brainerd. The tournament continues Saturday and Sunday.
Mounds View (33-4) lost to Buffalo 4-1 Thursday as Buffalo’s Evan Soeffker fired a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Will Rogers pitched for Mounds View (eight hits, four strikeouts). Mason Dean was 1-for-3 with the lone RBI. Buffalo’s Ethan Hanson had two hits and two RBIs/
Mounds View beat Owatonna 5-4 with Andrew Boeser pitching the distance (10 hits, one walk, seven strikeouts). The Mustangs had just five hits but drew seven walks and stole eight bases. Rogers was 2-for-4 (two RBI), Blake Guerin 2-for-4, and Luke Morrisette 1-for-2 (three walks, two runs, RBI).
Mounds View scored seven runs in the top of the first and held on to beat Austin 11-8. Logan Grimm threw five shutout innings in relief (six hits, one walk, three strikeouts) for the win, after Cole Hinkel was nicked for eight runs in two-plus inning. Grimm and Boeser each had a hit and two RBIs, Rogers two hits, and Dean a hit, RBI and two runs.
Mounds View beat Grand Rapids 7-4 with three runs in the top of the eighth. Rogers knocked in three runs with a double and single, Blake Guerin was 3-for-3, and Boeser 2-for-4 (two RBIs). Once again a reliever picked up the win, with Guerin throwing 3 1/3 scoreless frames (two hits, one walk, four strikeouts) after Paul Diekoff allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings.
