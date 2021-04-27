Will Rogers blasted a line drive through the wind and over the left-field fence in the first inning to get Mounds View started on an 18-9 win over White Bear Lake in chilly conditions Monday.
Will Rogers also collected two singles and was hit-by-pitch. Drew Rogers scored five runs, reaching base on a double, single, two walks, an error, and stealing three bases. Paul Diekoff drove home five runs with two singles and two walks. Brendan Goldman rapped a single, double and triple, stole two bases, scored four runs and knocked in two. Luke Morrisette had two singles, three walks, two steals, two runs, and two RBIs.
Mounds View (3-2) collected 14 hits, 10 walks, three hit-by-pitch, and 10 stolen bases.
Andrew Boeser pitched three shutout innings to get the win. The Mustangs led 12-0 before the Bears (1-8) scored eight runs in the fourth inning off Will Conlin and Logan Grimm. Blake Guerin finished, giving up six hits but just one run in three innings, striking out five.’’
The Mustangs will host unbeaten Stillwater on Wednesday.
