Mounds View pounded 16 hits and defeated White Bear Lake 11-1 on Monday at home. Drew Rogers was 3-for-5 (two RBI’s, two runs), Tyler Geurin 3-for-5 (RBI, run), and Christopher Thein 3-for-4 (RBI, two runs), Jonny Conlin 2-for-4 (two runs) and J. Glancey 2-for-3 (two RBI’s, two runs). Andrew Simon threw six innings (five hits, three walks, one run, two strikeouts) and Jim Price threw one shutout innings (two strikeouts). Evan Newlander went 3-for-3 for the Bears. Mounds View is 6-3 and White Bear Lake 5-4.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.