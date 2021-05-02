Mounds View committed six errors against Blaine on Saturday but made up for that with nine hits, including a homer, and 10 stolen bases, including home twice, to pull out a 7-6 win at home.
“The Mustangs did not play extremely well in all facets of the game,” acknowledged coach Mark Downey.
The Mustangs took a 1-0 lead in the second as Reid Thurston tripled and scored on Luke Morrisette’s single. In the third, Mason Dean walked, then stole second, third, and home. His swipe of home came on a double steal with Gabe Jauch, a pinch-runner, taking second.
Down 3-2 in the fourth, the Mustangs reclaimed the lead as Morrisette walked, Cooper Kleppe got aboard on an error, Brendan Goldman singled home a run, and Kleppe scored on another steal of home while Goldman stole second. Goldman, like Dean, had three steals in the game.
With the score 4-4 in the fifth, Thurston singled, stole second, and scored on Morrisette’s single for a 5-4 lead. In the sixth, Will Rogers blasted a two-run homer, over the center field fence, after Goldman singled and swiped second.
Up 7-4, the Mustangs needed the extra runs as Blaine scored twice in the seventh.
Pitching were Logan Grimm (three scoreless innings), Cole Hinkel (two innings), and Drew Rogers (two innings).
The Mustangs (5-4) will play at Park in Cottage Grove on Monday. Park has a left-handed pitcher, Tucker Novotney, recruited by the Gopher, who, if he’s on the mound, would be the fourth D-1 pitcher they have faced.
“We embrace the challenge, as it helps prepare us for the playoffs a few weeks down the line,” Downey said.
