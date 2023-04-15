Drew Rogers pitched the distance and Tanner Hoemann belted a three-run homer as Mounds View defeated Stillwater, the defending state champion, 8-1, on Friday. Hohmann’s blast in the first inning was followed by a solo  homer by freshman Jack Glancy in the second inning. Ryan Counihan knocked in two runs in the seventh inning. Rogers allowed just four hits. The lone run came when Stillwater bunched three singles in the fourth inning. Mounds View is 2-0 and Stillwater 1-1.

