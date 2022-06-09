Mounds View’s bid to reach the state tournament was thwarted by Maple Grove 7-6 on Wednesday evening in the Section 5AAAA finals.
The Mustangs, having lot to the Crimson earlier, 4-3, needed to beat them two straight at Osseo, and lost the first game as an error in the last of the seventh sent home the Crimson’s winning run.
Mounds View finished 16-9. Maple Grove takes a 19-4 record to the state tournament.
Mounds View had a four-run first including RBI hits by Jack Henrich and Tanner Hoeman (who went 3-for-4), off Ethan Zimmerman.
However, Maple Grove was able to overtake the Mustangs, collecting nine hits off their ace pitcher Blake Guerin. Guerin walked none and struck out seven.
Drew Rogers belted a solo homer for Mounds View.
Chayton Fischer and Mason South hit solo homers for Maple Grove. Fischer, Zane Vitense and Brian O’Dwyer had RBI singles. Michael Ross pitched 4 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four hits and one run, to pick up the win.
