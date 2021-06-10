Baseball: Mounds View caps quest for state with 6-0 win over Roseville

Mounds View completed its dominant run to the Section 5AAA championship with a 6-0 conquest of Roseville Area, with Ben Rosin tossing his second shutout of the tournament, on Wednesday evening.
Mounds View (17-7) won 10-0 over Park Center (2-18), 10-0 over Spring Lake Park (9-13), and 12-1 and 6-0 over Roseville (12-13) and will now move on to the Class 4A state tournament starting June 15 in Chaska.
Rosin threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts and three walks in the finals at University of Northwestern in Roseville. He pitched out of one bases-loaded jam.
Brendan Goldman notched a double, two singles and an RBI. Logan Grimm had a single, double, hit-by-pitch, RBI and two runs. Reid Thurston tripled in the second and scored on Drew Rogers’ hit. Will Rogers had a double and scored on Logan Grimm’s single.
The Mustangs committed no errors. Mason Dean threw out four runners at shortstop and Thurston caught four fly balls in center. Blake Guerin snagged a grounder down the third base line and threw out the batter.
